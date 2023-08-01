Joseline Hernandez Reportedly Hit With Arrest Warrant For Big Lex Fight

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The police report details how crazy the Puerto Rican Princess got on police.

Reality TV personality Joseline Hernandez has found herself in legal trouble after allegedly beating the breaks off Big Lex, a former contestant on her show “Joseline’s Cabaret.”

As previously reported, the incident occurred backstage at Floyd Mayweather’s exhibition fight with John Gotti III in June. A video captured Hernandez viciously attacking Big Lex, leading to her arrest.

Florida prosecutors reportedly filed several charges against Hernandez, including felony resisting officers with violence, felony battery on a law enforcement officer, misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor battery causing bodily harm and misdemeanor trespassing. A warrant for her arrest was issued by the court.

According to the arrest report, officers encountered Hernandez in the backstage dressing room at the FLA Live arena. She was leaving the dressing room when she began verbally assaulting the law enforcement officers, who’d instructed her to leave the property. Hernandez’s involvement in the brawl led to severe legal consequences, highlighting the seriousness of the incident.

The report said Hernandez continued to argue with officers, “ignoring all orders to leave.”

“In an attempt to calm down the defendant, Victim (1) [redacted name] shouted to her, ‘Please calm down,'” the report read. “The defendant began to verbally assault the victim (w) before throwing a cell phone at him, which struck him in the head. Officers then took the defendant into custody.”

The “Puerto Rican Princess” resisted arrest aggressively, pushing, pulling, bracing and tensing to avoid getting into the patrol vehicle. She even tried to kick officers and yelled racial slurs. Later, she refused to provide any identification in the patrol car.

Officers said they spoke to a second female victim “who advised that while sitting on the event level of FLA Live Arena the defendant walked up to her, threw a cardboard box at her head, and then began to strike her about her face and head with closed fists.”