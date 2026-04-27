Joseline Hernandez Turns To The FBI Over Trafficking Claims In Feud With Zeus CEO

Joseline Hernandez is taking her feud with Lemuel Plummer, the CEO of Zeus Network, to federal authorities.

The reality star and rapper launched a scorched-earth social media campaign against the network founder, accusing him of cutting off her payments, sabotaging her business, and making shocking allegations of human trafficking.

Hernandez, who recently announced she’s pregnant, claims Plummer stopped her contract payments after she launched her own streaming app, Why Are You Here TV.

Joseline had a lot more to say about Lenny. She calls him a predator, she said he has people calling her phone threatening her, she said he beats on Scotty and Janiesha and she also said they found a dead body in zeus network office 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/8wZKpQPyuD — Ohsopink (@PuppettMasterrr) April 26, 2026

She posted a series of heated messages on social media detailing her grievances.

“Stopping my payments because I have my own streaming app and I wanted more for my life than just what I had—it’s illegal and it’s just plain evil,” Hernandez wrote. “Telling my husband you won’t fund our business is illegal. Telling us to take our content down—it’s illegal. While I’m pregnant it is evil.”

She continued her assault, saying: “I’m a 39-year-old woman that is with child and you are doing evil to me because you are not able to have me back and do what you want with me. He immediately stopped my payments and trying to make me stop my content on Why Are You Here TV. I will sell everything I own before I’m in the streets. This evil man is trying to destroy my family and trying to make something bad happen to me and my unborn kid.”

The allegations escalated when Hernandez tagged the FBI in a tweet, claiming Plummer is “trafficking young ladies across country lines like Puffy” and accused the Zeus boss of “human trafficking all the ladies from the network.”

She’s also reportedly preparing to file a formal complaint with the Miami Police Department. Plummer responded via Instagram Stories, denying the allegations and framing the situation as a contract dispute.

“This situation stems from a clear breach of agreement that we’ve made repeated good-faith efforts to resolve privately, respectfully, and calmly,” he said.

He added that Zeus remains committed to helping the Cabaret girls “shine” and insisted the network is “not in the business of limiting talent, we’re building it.”