Joyner Lucas Recruits Mark Wahlberg, George Lopez & Diddy For “Zim Zimma” Video

Massachusetts-raised rapper Joyner Lucas established himself as one of the most lauded visual artists of his generation. He previously went viral thanks to creative content such as “I’m Not Racist” and the Will Smith-inspired “Will.”

Joyner Lucas is back with another visual. This time, the Tully App co-founder recruited actor Mark Wahlberg, comedian George Lopez, and Hip Hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs for appearances.

“I’m getting too big for this S#!t @diddy,” wrote Joyner Lucas in the caption of a “Zim Zimma” clip posted on Instagram. He also commented under another brief vid, “Thanks to @markwahlberg, nobody is ever driving my cars again. 🤷🏽‍♂️.”

The “Zim Zimma” music video was directed by Joyner Lucas along with Ben Proulx. They shot the visuals on location in Los Angeles, California and Miami, Florida.

At the moment, “Zim Zimma” is trending at #6 on YouTube. The MV has racked up more than 650,000 views and 73,000 likes on the platform in 19 hours.

“Zim Zimma” is a track on Joyner Lucas’s 39-minute Evolution. That project was the 32-year-old performer’s second full-length effort of 2020 following the release of the 18-track ADHD.

Evolution also hosts the singles “Snitch,” “Fall Slowly” featuring Ashanti, and “Like A River” featuring Elijah James. Last month, Lucas dropped “Ramen & OJ” with Lil Baby which peaked at #67 on the Hot 100 chart and #24 on the Hot Rap Songs chart.

Joyner Lucas’s “I’m Not Racist” earned a Best Music Video nomination at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards in 2019. He also picked up a Grammy nod for Best Rap Song as a feature on Eminem’s “Lucky You” that same year.

ADHD debuted at #10 on the Billboard 200 chart with 39,000 first-week units, giving Joyner Lucas his first Top 10 album. The LP is now certified Gold (500,000 units) by the Recording Industry Association of America.

