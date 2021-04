Massachusetts-bred emcee Joyner Lucas and Georgia-raised rapper Lil Baby joined forces for a new single titled “Ramen & OJ.” The record hit DSPs on April 30. A music video for the track also landed on YouTube the same day.

The duo’s “Ramen & OJ” was created via the Tully platform and released via Joyner Lucas’s independent record label Twenty Nine Music Group. Tully was co-founded by Lucas and manager/technology entrepreneur Dhruv Joshi.

“I wanted to have all the power of a label and artist management company in my hands wherever I was and whatever I was doing because my focus needs to be on creating,” says Lucas.

He continues, “With Tully, I can see what everyone on my team and on a project is doing and that gives me the confidence to stay on track with what I’ve got to do because I need to know that they’ve got my back.”

Lucas is looking to inspire other independent musicians to establish themselves as artists and build their brand with a DIY mentality. The Tully app is now available on Apple’s App Store and Google Play.

“Joyner’s creativity and collaboration with Lil Baby on ‘Ramen & OJ’ was amazing to watch because he was free to concentrate on what matters most,” states Tully co-founder Dhruv Joshi. “And I was right there with him because we built Tully to empower us to be able to succeed on our own terms.”

“Ramen & OJ” is Lucas’s first musical offering following his Evolution project from October 2020. Seven months earlier, he presented the ADHD album which peaked in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart. Joyner Lucas generated a lot of buzz for his ADHD era thanks to the Will Smith-inspired single “Will.”

Lil Baby continues on his impressive run as one of the leading rap stars of the current decade. In 2021, the Quality Control Music representative worked with Russ, Lil Durk, Drake, Young Thug, Gunna, DJ Khaled, Megan Thee Stallion, and more. These latest collaborations came after Lil Baby found mainstream commercial success with 2020’s My Turn studio LP.

