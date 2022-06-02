Joyner Lucas Selects Indy Artists As “Isis” Remix Contest Winners

Boston, Massachusetts native Joyner Lucas gave independent artists a chance to jump on the remix of his platinum-selling single “Isis” featuring Logic.
Aspiring performers had to sign up for the Tully application, download the “Isis” beat, record a verse, and share it with Lucas on Tully. Lucas announced Tone Catra, Lex Bratcher, Starringo, and Kvng Moses as the winners.
Those four rising acts will collaborate with Joyner Lucas for a forthcoming “mega-remix” of the “Isis” single. The new version of the track will arrive on all major digital service providers.
Lucas and his business partner Dhruv Joshi co-founded Tully in 2015. The company also provides music distribution, templated industry contracts, and publishing and licensing support.
“Isis” lives on Joyner Lucas’s ADHD studio LP. The Gold-certified project dropped in 2020. ADHD debuted at #10 on the Billboard 200, giving Lucas the highest-charting album of his career.