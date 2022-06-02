Joyner Lucas Selects Indy Artists As “Isis” Remix Contest Winners

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Find out which rising acts made the cut.

Boston, Massachusetts native Joyner Lucas gave independent artists a chance to jump on the remix of his platinum-selling single “Isis” featuring Logic.

Aspiring performers had to sign up for the Tully application, download the “Isis” beat, record a verse, and share it with Lucas on Tully. Lucas announced Tone Catra, Lex Bratcher, Starringo, and Kvng Moses as the winners.

Those four rising acts will collaborate with Joyner Lucas for a forthcoming “mega-remix” of the “Isis” single. The new version of the track will arrive on all major digital service providers.

WINNER OF #isisremix WILL BE ANNOUNCED ON MONDAY 05/30/22‼️‼️ IM GOING LIVE on IG/FB. MEET ME HERE AT 5PM sharp EST.… if you submitted a verse then make sure you are on live watching because I will go live with you and make sure the world knows who you are‼️ — Joyner Lucas (@JoynerLucas) May 26, 2022

Lucas and his business partner Dhruv Joshi co-founded Tully in 2015. The company also provides music distribution, templated industry contracts, and publishing and licensing support.

“Isis” lives on Joyner Lucas’s ADHD studio LP. The Gold-certified project dropped in 2020. ADHD debuted at #10 on the Billboard 200, giving Lucas the highest-charting album of his career.