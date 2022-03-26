Joyner Lucas tried to smooth things over after he lashed out against Lollapalooza and criticized Machine Gun Kelly in a Twitter rant.

Joyner Lucas apparently regrets his recent rant about Machine Gun Kelly and Lollapalooza.

The East Coast rapper deleted a series of Twitter posts blasting MGK and the music festival. Joyner Lucas blamed hackers for his social media outburst.

“Them Damn Russian hackers dun hacked my phone yesterday smh,” he wrote.

Joyner Lucas aired out Lollapalooza – and music festivals in general – after seeing his name in small font on the event’s flyer.

“These festivals [are] gon stop playing with me like I ain’t that n####,” he wrote. “Putting my name next to the names of a bunch of random n##### that nobody heard of and offering me a weak ass [money]. Then I say no to the offer and these hoe ass n##### put me on the flier anyways. @lollapalooza.”

He continued, “N##### is on gon start putting respek on my name. For years [I’ve] been getting these weak ass offers like I’m some lil n####. Then n##### who ain’t even on my level or doing my numbers is getting put in BIG LETTERS while they write my s### hella small on the flier! How sway?!!”

Joyner Lucas claimed he’s the biggest independent artist not named Tech N9ne. He also slammed Lollapalooza for booking Machine Gun Kelly as a headliner.

“Then you got this goofy ass n#### headlining?” he wrote. “Smh how sway?”

Joyner Lucas then dismissed the notion of facing any blowback from MGK.

“Someone said ‘don’t bring out the rap devil’… maaaaannnn listen,” he wrote. “Lol. What my brother Marshall did to this n#### @machinegunkelly is light compared to what’s waiting if he wanna walk down that street wit me. Ain’t nobody worried bout a n#### who paints his nails. Foh.”

Lollapalooza 2022 is scheduled to take place at Grant Park in Chicago on July 28-31. Tickets are available here.