JT Defends Her Boo After Lil Uzi Vert Debuts Belly Button Piercing 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

JT spoke up for Lil Uzi after the rapper showed off a new navel jewel stating Uzi is a “successful black rockstar.”

Lil Uzi has added another piercing to the collection, debuting a fresh belly button piercing over the weekend.

Lil Uzi Got A Belly Button Piercing pic.twitter.com/IS00onkUAm — TalkAboutItmedia (@TalkItmedia) October 2, 2022

The Space Cadet rapper already has an extensive collection and was spotted over the summer with a new set of finger jewels. In February last year, Lil Uzi had a $24 million pink diamond inserted into their forehead. However, in December, Uzi claimed the reported 10-karat gem was ripped from their forehead during the 2021 Rolling Loud Miami Festival.

Lil Uzi Vert Shows Off His Hand Piercings, 🔥🔥🔥 Or Nah? pic.twitter.com/CzxjAuxsYy — DomisLive NEWS (@domislivenews) August 10, 2022

JT Speaks Up For Lil Uzi

Fans online had a lot to say about the rapper’s latest navel jewelry, even tagging the rapper’s girlfriend in their comments. JT took to Twitter in defense of Lil Uzi, calling out those who tie self-expression with sexuality.

“Everytime MY n#### do something he want to do y’all act amazed,” she began. “That’s BEEN his aesthetic before me. She added, “But let me tell y’all something he a black rockstar that does what he wants!”

“Y’all think the way ppl dress & how they express themselves is what defines them sexually and that’s y’all problem now because it’s men who out here masculine as hell dress apart & can’t wait to get from round y’all to suck d*ck for amiris & I mean NO disrespect!”

JT continued, saying she and Lil Uzi “have two different audiences so nothing bother me more then when he doing what he want y’all Tag me & say “THIS YOUR MAN”…yes hoe that’s MY man. MY good man, MY rich man, MY respectful man, MY lit man, MY successful black rockstar💖”

The City Girls rapper followed up with a final message. “Last last, I have my own money. S###. I’m with him because I want to be. 🙂 he’s the best man ever better than alllll y’all n##### …let’s argue 😜”

JT opened up about Lil Uzi during a recent interview with PopSugar. “It made me a much better person,” JT said of their relationship. “I feel like I found my home with him, my safe space. Once you find your safe space, you know.”