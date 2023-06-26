JT Hurls Phone At Lil Uzi Vert During Heated Row At BET Awards Allegedly Over Ice Spice 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Ice Spice was seated next to Lil Uzi and JT during the ceremony, which ended badly for the couple, with JT storming out of the awards.

JT and Lil Uzi Vert got into an explosive row at the BET Awards Sunday night (Jun. 25), culminating in the City Girls rapper calling her boo a “groupie” and throwing her phone at them before storming out of the ceremony.

The stars were in attendance at the 2023 BET Awards for a night of celebrations and performances, including a homage to Hip-Hop to celebrate the upcoming 50th anniversary. Offset and Quavo also reunited for a joint tribute to Takeoff.

The night started off well for Lil Uzi, opening the ceremony with their hit “I Just Wanna Rock.” However, it ended with them trailing after their girlfriend JT after a scuffle.

Video clips of the incident show JT yelling at Lil Uzi in a heated argument. She called the Philadelphia artist a “F###### groupie” before hurling her phone at them while yelling, “B####!” Uzi remained seated while JT continued yelling expletives at them. “The f### wrong with you, b####? B#### ass n####, she added before storming off.

Not JT and Lil Uzi Vert fighting at the Bet Awards- 💀 pic.twitter.com/k5i67BwVSQ — Cardi B | Updates (@updatesofcardi) June 26, 2023

Another clip shows the “Good Love” hitmaker stomping out of the venue as Lil Uzi attempts to catch up to her.

what’s going on with uzi and jt?? 😭pic.twitter.com/3sHL1ZvS5I — JA (@sleezyjamie) June 26, 2023

While it’s unclear what caused the altercation, the commentary on one video says JT “spazzed because Uzi was talking to Ice Spice.” Reality TV starlet Natalie Nunn shared a video from the awards showing Ice Spice seated next to a stoney-faced JT and Lil Uzi.

Looks like Natalie Nunn is trying her hardest to build a bond with Ice Spice so she can host a baddie reunion soon. 👀 #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/spIboEUwm0 — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTings) June 26, 2023

Ice Spice arrived at the 2023 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, wearing a stunning see-through gown. After a quick outfit change, she also performed a medley of her hits during the ceremony.