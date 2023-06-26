JT Hurls Phone At Lil Uzi Vert During Heated Row At BET Awards Allegedly Over Ice Spice 

JT and Lil Uzi Vert got into an explosive row at the BET Awards Sunday night (Jun. 25), culminating in the City Girls rapper calling her boo a “groupie” and throwing her phone at them before storming out of the ceremony.
The stars were in attendance at the 2023 BET Awards for a night of celebrations and performances, including a homage to Hip-Hop to celebrate the upcoming 50th anniversary. Offset and Quavo also reunited for a joint tribute to Takeoff.
The night started off well for Lil Uzi, opening the ceremony with their hit “I Just Wanna Rock.” However, it ended with them trailing after their girlfriend JT after a scuffle.
Video clips of the incident show JT yelling at Lil Uzi in a heated argument. She called the Philadelphia artist a “F###### groupie” before hurling her phone at them while yelling, “B####!” Uzi remained seated while JT continued yelling expletives at them. “The f### wrong with you, b####? B#### ass n####, she added before storming off.
Another clip shows the “Good Love” hitmaker stomping out of the venue as Lil Uzi attempts to catch up to her.
While it’s unclear what caused the altercation, the commentary on one video says JT “spazzed because Uzi was talking to Ice Spice.” Reality TV starlet Natalie Nunn shared a video from the awards showing Ice Spice seated next to a stoney-faced JT and Lil Uzi.
Ice Spice arrived at the 2023 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, wearing a stunning see-through gown. After a quick outfit change, she also performed a medley of her hits during the ceremony.