Lil Uzi Vert’s “Leslie” Persona Has Him And JT Lashing Out!

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Lil Uzi Vert does not care if you do not like his new persona “Leslie.” And JT checked a fan so hard, people cried foul on the play!

Lil Uzi Vert!

By now you probably heard Lil Uzi Vert has an alias called “Leslie.” The character, who’s whole name is Leslie Chow, was inspired by the Ken Jeong character in The Hangover series. This guy:

Uzi introduced this character to the world at Rolling Loud Thailand, and immediately people began to buck back. He showed a bunch of pictures him looking emo and what not. Some said this was him identifying as a teen girl. I can’t call it.

Most people really weren’t feeling it. Some people did say that his unconventional new look was attractive. Others went further, and said he was the greatest of all time. That’s funny. Anyway, Lil Uzi Vert saw the comments and BUCKED back and said the following:

“Chow understand people always don’t like ways of Chow. But Chow don’t give af Chow rich and never look back ….. Suck my monkey tail LESLIE OUT,” he said.

But, things got a little bit ugly when his girlfriend JT got involved. As you know, JT is one of two women in The City Girls. And she has vigorously defended her man at every turn, even when it seems like they are a complete mismatch. Personally, I wonder how it works because he is so androgynous and “groundbreaking” – if you will – and she seems to be one hell of a sexy woman. But that’s not my business.

She went renegade when she decided to defend him to somebody taking slick. She proceeded to bash the person’s baby. You can see how it played out here.

So someone commented about JT being the weak link in the City Girls and then she started to go in on the girl’s innocent baby, calling the child “ugly.” And then she talked about the father being dead, because she saw a tat that said as much. That was tough. She even went further seeing the baby looks like Finesse2tymes! Now why did she go and say that?

I just don’t think that it’s right to go at people like that, when you’re a star…you are public. Anyway, I think she’s probably secretly upset about this Leslie thing but that’s none of my business.

Last year, Uzi changed his pronouns to “They/Them” so you know where he stands.

What do you think?