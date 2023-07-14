JT Launches “No Bars Reform” Website For Formerly Incarcerated Women

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The “No Bars” single will live on a future City Girls album.

Today (July 14), City Girls member JT dropped her first solo single in four years. “No Bars” follows 2019’s “JT First Day Out” which celebrated the Floridian’s release from prison and house arrest.

JT wants to help other formerly incarcerated women rehabilitate into society by assisting with resources such as therapy, job placement, social services, and housing. She announced the launch of NoBarsReform.com as part of her mission.

According to her label, JT’s “No Bars” track will appear on the upcoming City Girls album. The Miami-bred duo, which also includes Yung Miami, has not put out a full-length body of work since City on Lock in 2020.

“No Bars” became a top trending topic on social media following its release. In addition, the song hit No. 1 on the iTunes Hip-Hop/Rap chart and made it into the Top 5 of the iTunes all-genre chart.

In preparation for their forthcoming project, City Girls put out “I Need a Thug” and “Piñata” in June. They also worked with Fivio Foreign (“Top Notch”), Usher (“Good Love”), and Diddy (“Act Bad”) for recent collaborations.

Previously, JT appeared as a soloist on Summer Walker’s “Ex For A Reason” in 2021. The Quality Control Music recording artist also showed up on Nicki Minaj’s 2022 all-female posse cut “Super Freaky Girl (Queen Mix).”