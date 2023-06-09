City Girls Talk Flipping LL Cool J Classic For “I Need A Thug”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The QC group is almost ready to release their third album.

JT and Yung Miami are back with a new song. The Florida-bred duo, collectively known as City Girls, dropped “I Need A Thug” on June 9.

“I Need A Thug” takes elements from Hip Hop legend LL Cool J’s classic “I Need Love” from 1987. City Girls recently spoke to Zane Lowe about their latest single on Apple Music’s New Music Daily Radio.

“I think it was both of our idea because we heard the beat, and then the sample was already in there and it just sounds fun,” said JT about City Girls flipping the LL Cool J track.

The Quality Control Music-backed rapper continued, “It sounded like a fun sample. We be holding onto the hot records and then we put them out in the fun seasons, summer, spring.”

Over the last year, City Girls released other records such as “Good Love” featuring Usher and “Act Bad” with Diddy and Fabolous. JT and Yung Miami have not put out a studio album since 2020’s City on Lock.

Yung Miami announced a timeframe for the group’s next body of work. The host of the Caresha Please podcast said, “I know I always say spring, summer, but it is coming next month. I can tell y’all that it’s coming in July.”

City on Lock peaked at #29 on the Billboard 200 chart. Over on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, City Girls scored two Top 40 hits with the Platinum-certified “Twerk” featuring Cardi B and the 3x-Platinum-certified “Act Up.”

Both “Twerk” and “Act Up” live on City Girls’ Girl Code. That November 2018 studio album peaked at the Billboard 200’s No. 55 position. Their debut commercial mixtape, Period, arrived six months earlier.