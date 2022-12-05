Yung Miami Suggests Celebs Are Scared To Appear On Her ‘Caresha Please’ Podcast

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Caresha “Yung Miami” Brownlee broke out as one-half of the City Girls rap duo along with Jatavia “JT” Johnson. However, 2022 also saw Yung Miami make a name for herself as the host of Caresha Please.

Since its launch in June, Caresha Please featured Sean “Diddy” Combs, Kevin Gates, JT, Saucy Santana, Megan Thee Stallion, Saweetie, and Latto. The conversations regularly focus on the guests’ careers and personal lives.

Are other celebrities now afraid to appear on Yung Miami’s Caresha Please podcast? According to Caresha, that could be the case. She even jokingly threatened to shut down the show because of an alleged fear of being on the show.

“I might have to cancel #Careshaplease n##### scared of the smoke 🥴🫠😂,” tweeted Yung Miami on December 4. She also added, “I ain’t got time to be tip-toeing around questions did you f### whataname. 😂 #Careshaplease.”

I might have to cancel #careshaplease n##### scared of the smoke 🥴🫠😂 — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) December 5, 2022

I ain't got time to be tip toeing around questions did you f### whataname 😂 #Careshaplease — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) December 5, 2022

In September, Yung Miami still seemed invested in building a media empire. She even referred to herself as “the Black Oprah” which raised a few eyebrows considering billionaire media personality Oprah Winfrey is an African-American woman.

Caresha Please has already made a cultural impact in its short run. The Revolt interview series tied with N.O.R.E and DJ EFN’s Drink Champs for a Best Hip Hop Platform victory at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards.

In addition, Yung Miami will make her acting debut in season 2 of Starz’s BMF drama. As part of City Girls, she contributed to the Platinum-certified, Top 40 hits “Act Up” and “Twerk” featuring Cardi B.

City Girls’ “Good Love” featuring Usher peaked at #70 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart earlier this year. Yung Miami also appeared on Diddy’s 2022 single “Gotta Move On [Queens Remix]” with R&B singers Bryson Tiller and Ashanti.