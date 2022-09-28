Yung Miami Says She Wants To Be The Next “Black Oprah”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Yung Miami was trolled on Twitter after saying she shared her aspirations to become “the next Black Oprah.”

Yung Miami is carving a lane for herself outside of Hip-Hop as a rising star in the media world with her new show, Caresha Please.

Although she’s alone a few months into her journey after launching the show in June, the City Girl has big dreams. Yung Miami wants to take her media career to the highest heights, stating, “I’m dreaming big.”

However, her aspirations to one day become “the Black Oprah,” left fans confused.

Yung Miami made the admission during a recent interview with XXL. She began by explaining she wanted her own show because “People just loving to hear me talk.” The “Good Love” rapper said she began to seriously consider the idea after the success of her Instagram Live sessions.

Yung Miami revealed her boo Diddy suggested ‘It would be good” for her, and she went from there.

She continued, “I want to take it to the next level. I want to be like—I think she has a podcast now—a person like Wendy Williams.”

However, Caresha is “dreaming big,” adding she’s aiming for “the highest of the highest,” in her career. “I want to be the Black Oprah,” Yung Miami declared.

The next ((((BLACK)))) OPRAH!! — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) September 28, 2022

Yung Miami began trending on Twitter once her Black Oprah comments were was published. Fans clowned the rapper for her choice of words, although it’s likely she was not speaking literally.

Saucy Santana came to her defense, stating, “The reason Caresha had to explain cuz y’all take everything literal. WE GO TOGETHER!!! Iykyk.”

Yung Miami shared his post, echoing his sentiments.

IF YOU KNOW YOU KNOW!!! https://t.co/I2qC9GKkGG — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) September 28, 2022

Earlier this week, Caresha was trending online after posting a pair of racy pics. The City Girl posed nearly nude while rocking a pair of Diddy socks. “Yessssssss sock it to me..” Yung Miami penned in the caption.

“People don’t know what dating means,” she told HipHopDX this week of her relationship status with Diddy. “He’s single, I’m single, but we’re dating. That’s what I mean when I say we go together. When we’re together, we’re together. We’re having the time of our lives, but we’re still single.”