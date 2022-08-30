Megan Thee Stallion & Yung Miami Get Flirty In Sexually Charged Interview  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Yung Miami told Megan Thee Stallion that she wants to kiss her and asked if she liked girls, as Meg admitted wanting to get with Caresha.

Megan Thee Stallion and Yung Miami had an X-rated exchange on a recent episode of the City Girls rapper’s podcast, Caresha Please.

The pair flirted back and forth as they discussed getting intimate with each other in a pretty heated exchange. “You like girls?” Yung Miami asked eventually after feeling the sexual tension between them. Megan clarified she “likes what [she] likes,” and she likes Yung Miami.

Caresha then took the conversation up a notch asking if the H-Town Hottie would have sex with her. After they both erupted into a fit of giggles, Megan finally responded, “Yeah, I would.” Meg also let Miami know that she would be the one on top.

The two talented rappers then flattered each other with compliments while Megan The Stallion revealed that she likes how submissive Yung Miami is with her. “You be very girly every time I see you and I be like, ‘That’s why I like her. She be ready to just come sit in my lap.’ That’s what I like.”

Later in the interview, they admitted wanting to kiss each other and actually getting together. Both women have a man in their life. Megan Thee Stallion is dating Pardison Fontaine, while Yung Miami, though maintaining she is still single, she’s having fun with Diddy.

Elsewhere during the conversation, Megan Thee Stallion turned up the heat, explaining what a night with her is like. “It’s triple-X, b####. X-rated. Like the old school porn, too. Noises. Ebony porn, b####.” She then asked Yung Miami what type of porn she’s into, with Miami confessing she is only turned on by girl-on-girl porn: “I feel like that’s how I always knew I was bisexual … I feel like [women] know how to please each other.” Check out the episode at the end of the page.

Last month, Yung Miami shared a video showing her and Megan Thee Stallion flirting during a night out. The pair grabbed and stroked each other as Megan joked that she was upset by Caresha going public with Diddy.