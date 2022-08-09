Megan Thee Stallion’s Boyfriend Pardison Fontaine Backtracks On Comments About The Rock

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson had a lot of people in Hip Hop talking this week. While promoting his upcoming movie DC League of Super-Pets, the former pro wrestler mentioned Hip Hop star Megan Thee Stallion.

An interviewer asked The Rock what celebrity would he want to be a pet for. The 50-year-old actor answered, “Megan Thee Stallion.” When questioned why he chose the “WAP” rapper, The Rock replied, “We don’t have to talk about that.”

In addition, The Rock posted a clip from the interview with his Super-Pets co-star Kevin Hart on Instagram. Johnson wrote in the caption, “Shout to our fam @theestallion & Denzel Washington 😉👊🏾.”

Megan Thee Stallion’s boyfriend, Pardison Fontaine, got wind of what The Rock had to say about the woman he is dating. Pardison posted, “All our dogs [are] named after #s… Just teach ya wife how to use seasoning… You’ll be iight… Moana is the s### tho.”

Apparently, some people had a problem with Pardison Fontaine’s response to The Rock. It seems his “seasoning” comment was viewed as a reference to the fact that The Rock’s wife, Lauren Hashian, is Armenian-American.

Pardison returned to social media last night to share more of his thoughts about the situation involving Megan Thee Stallion. The “Backin’ It Up” hitmaker walked back some of his statements that he has since removed from the internet.

“Of all the things to be worried about y’all think I’m mad at the Rock 🪨 😂,” tweeted Pardi. He also added, “The comment started all our dogs #s and ended with Moana is my s### 🗿. I deleted it (yesterday)… [because] it seems like [people] took it wrong… thought maybe my joke was in poor taste 😂.”

Of all the things to be worried about y’all think I’m mad at the Rock 🪨 😂.. — UNDER🎱ED (@pardi) August 8, 2022