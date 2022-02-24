Pardison Fontaine & Tory Lanez Clash Online Over Megan Thee Stallion

The rappers called each other out on Twitter.

Social media was in a frenzy yesterday. After a February 23 pre-trial hearing for Tory Lanez’s criminal case, the “Say It” performer went back-and-forth online with Megan Thee Stallion as the world watched.

Two years ago, Megan Thee Stallion openly accused Tory Lanez of shooting her in the feet on July 12, 2020. Los Angeles County prosecutors eventually charged Lanez (born Daystar Peterson) with felony assault and carrying an unregistered firearm.

Tory Lanez has repeatedly denied shooting the Grammy-winning rapper that night. Megan The Stallion still insists Lanez is guilty of the crime, and her legal team suggested gunshot residue was found on the Canadian’s hands after the incident.

On Tuesday, the dispute boiled over on Twitter and Instagram. Both Megan The Stallion and Tory Lanez essentially accused the other of lying about the shooting, DNA evidence, text messages, and the court hearing.

Then Megan Thee Stallion’s boyfriend, Pardison Fontaine, got involved in the public feud. The “Backin’ It Up” hitmaker called out Tory Lanez for an in-person confrontation.

“@torylanez put the phone down let’s link… you n me… ain’t nothin to talk about,” tweeted Pardison Fontaine. Cardi B’s longtime co-writer added, “@torylanez don’t tweet nothin else… SEE ME.”

About twenty minutes later, Tory Lanez responded, “@pardi we’ve had this encounter… u did nothing 🥱put ya phone down big fella.” Lanez could be set to address the matter on wax. At 10:16 pm ET, the Juno award winner informed his followers he was headed to the studio.

@torylanez put the phone dwn let’s link .. you n me .. ain’t nothin to talk about — UNDER🎱ED (@pardi) February 23, 2022

@torylanez don’t tweet nothin else .. SEE ME .. — UNDER🎱ED (@pardi) February 23, 2022

…. @pardi we’ve had this encounter … u did nothing 🥱put ya phone down big fella …. — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) February 23, 2022