Diddy Calls Yung Miami “GO PAPI” Sign “One Of The Sweetest Things Anyone’s Ever Done For Me” 

Diddy showed his appreciation for Yung Miami proudly supporting him at the BET Awards with her “GO PAPI” sign.

Yung Miami was widely ridiculed when she held up her “GO PAPI” sign in support of Diddy during his BET Lifetime Achievement Award acceptance speech at the weekend. However, Diddy is standing by his boo, despite all the shade.

The Bad Boy boss took part in an epic tribute performance before receiving his honor. He joined Shyne, Mary J. Blige, Lil Kim, Jodeci, Faith Evans, Busta Rhymes, and more in the nostalgic set.

Babyface brought out Kanye West to introduce Diddy with some heartfelt words of his own before Diddy came out to deliver his acceptance speech.

Yung Miami stood proudly on her feet, holding the sign aloft while Diddy recognized two of his exes during his speech. He paid tribute to the late Kim Porter and his former girlfriend Cassie for the part they played in his life and career.

Twitter was awash with comments and memes claiming that the City Girl had embarrassed herself, causing a viral social media moment.

YUNG MIAMI IS NOT SERIOUS LMFAOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/MS20L4iz2h — Sucka  (@SUCXAWORLD) June 27, 2022

However, Diddy and Yung Miami ignored the hate and hit the after-party together away from prying eyes.

Despite trending on Twitter, Yung Miami stood firm in her support of Diddy.

“Support who supports you!” she wrote, quote-tweeting a clip of her with the sign at the awards show. “& never give a f### what ppl say 💅🏾🥰🥰 GO PAPI 🗣🗣”

Support who supports you! & never give a f### what ppl say 💅🏾🥰🥰 GO PAPI 🗣🗣 https://t.co/FUzLg3E22c — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) June 28, 2022

Diddy Publicly Thanks Yung Miami

It appears Diddy and Yung Miami are on the same page because the Hip-Hop icon has returned the support. He took to Instagram to share the now-viral image of Caresha at the BET Awards.

“This is one of the sweetest things anyone’s ever done for me! Thank you Shawty Wop! 🙏🏿@yungmiami305” he wrote.

Diddy has also been showing love to the new City Girls and Usher collab “Good Love,” on his IG page and his in Stories. Yung Miami and JT linked with the R&B legend for the roller-skate-themed video. Check it out below.