Yung Miami Announces ‘Caresha Please’ Show & Diddy’s Her First Guest

Yung Miami teamed up with Diddy’s network REVOLT to launch a new series titled Caresha Please.

The City Girls member’s talk show premieres on Thursday (June 9). Diddy, who’s been romantically linked to Yung Miami, will be her first guest.

“Be ready to be entertained,” she said in a press release. “You never know who may pop up, all things go on Caresha Please. Nothing is off limits.”

Diddy added, “REVOLT is about giving a platform to the most authentic and disruptive voices in Hip Hop that move the culture. Yung Miami is not only a superstar artist, she’s also unapologetically herself and brings a perspective women around the world can relate to, which is why I’m excited to bring her podcast to life.”

Yung Miami announced her partnership with Diddy’s network a few weeks after clashing with another woman over him. The Quality Control Music rapper exchanged social media insults with a model named Gina Huynh, who posted a photo of Diddy kissing her.

Caresha Please will air on REVOLT and its app. It will also be available on major podcast platforms. Yung Miami and Diddy both serve as executive producers for the series.

Check out the show’s official trailer below.