Yung Miami Clashes With Gina Huynh Over Diddy’s Love, Model Teases Diss Track

Yung Miami and model Gina Huynh traded insults amid a love triangle involving Diddy.
Gina Huynh set off the internet fireworks by posting a photo of Diddy kissing her on Instagram. Yung Miami, who’s been romantically linked to the Bad Boy Records founder, reacted to the image on Twitter.
“Somebody please give this b#### some attention!” she wrote.
Yung Miami added, “Notice me please ass b#### go sit down! WE SEE YOU RELAX IT’S ok! You been (AROUND) just (AROUND) for years! You been waiting on this moment if he can’t make you famous b#### I ain’t!”
Gina Huynh fired back at Yung Miami on Instagram Stories. She claimed the City Girls member was the one looking for attention.
“If anybody is seeking attention … B#### ITS YOU,” the model replied. “Suck my dick Idgaf.”
Yung Miami responded on Twitter.
“Attention?” she wrote. “B#### I am the attention let’s be clear! Ian arguing with no b#### that got cheap ass lint ball carpet in they house f###### on a billionaire! You freaky ass b####!”
Gina Huynh didn’t back down and continued to antagonize the Quality Control rapper on social media.
“Why you so press mama?” she asked. “I thought you was a city girl.”
Yung Miami countered with a boast about her involvement with Diddy.
“I am and that’s why I f### with yo n#### & ain’t coming off him idc how many pics you post!” she declared.
The online back-and-forth ended after that line, but Gina Huynh apparently recorded a diss track aimed at her rival in Diddy’s love life.
Check out a snippet of Gina Huynh’s diss below.