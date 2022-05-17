AllHipHop

Yung Miami Clashes With Gina Huynh Over Diddy’s Love, Model Teases Diss Track

Diddy Yung Miami
By: Justin IveyCategory: News

City Girls rapper Yung Miami and model Gina Huynh argued about a love triangle involving Diddy on social media.

Yung Miami and model Gina Huynh traded insults amid a love triangle involving Diddy.

Gina Huynh set off the internet fireworks by posting a photo of Diddy kissing her on Instagram. Yung Miami, who’s been romantically linked to the Bad Boy Records founder, reacted to the image on Twitter.

“Somebody please give this b#### some attention!” she wrote.

Yung Miami added, “Notice me please ass b#### go sit down! WE SEE YOU RELAX IT’S ok! You been (AROUND) just (AROUND) for years! You been waiting on this moment if he can’t make you famous b#### I ain’t!”

Gina Huynh fired back at Yung Miami on Instagram Stories. She claimed the City Girls member was the one looking for attention.

“If anybody is seeking attention … B#### ITS YOU,” the model replied. “Suck my dick Idgaf.”

Yung Miami responded on Twitter.

“Attention?” she wrote. “B#### I am the attention let’s be clear! Ian arguing with no b#### that got cheap ass lint ball carpet in they house f###### on a billionaire! You freaky ass b####!”

Gina Huynh didn’t back down and continued to antagonize the Quality Control rapper on social media.

“Why you so press mama?” she asked. “I thought you was a city girl.”

Yung Miami countered with a boast about her involvement with Diddy.

“I am and that’s why I f### with yo n#### & ain’t coming off him idc how many pics you post!” she declared.

The online back-and-forth ended after that line, but Gina Huynh apparently recorded a diss track aimed at her rival in Diddy’s love life.

Check out a snippet of Gina Huynh’s diss below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by COCO (@ginavhuynh)