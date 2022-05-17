Yung Miami Clashes With Gina Huynh Over Diddy’s Love, Model Teases Diss Track

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

City Girls rapper Yung Miami and model Gina Huynh argued about a love triangle involving Diddy on social media.

Yung Miami and model Gina Huynh traded insults amid a love triangle involving Diddy.

Gina Huynh set off the internet fireworks by posting a photo of Diddy kissing her on Instagram. Yung Miami, who’s been romantically linked to the Bad Boy Records founder, reacted to the image on Twitter.

“Somebody please give this b#### some attention!” she wrote.

Yung Miami added, “Notice me please ass b#### go sit down! WE SEE YOU RELAX IT’S ok! You been (AROUND) just (AROUND) for years! You been waiting on this moment if he can’t make you famous b#### I ain’t!”

Gina Huynh fired back at Yung Miami on Instagram Stories. She claimed the City Girls member was the one looking for attention.

“If anybody is seeking attention … B#### ITS YOU,” the model replied. “Suck my dick Idgaf.”

Yung Miami responded on Twitter.

“Attention?” she wrote. “B#### I am the attention let’s be clear! Ian arguing with no b#### that got cheap ass lint ball carpet in they house f###### on a billionaire! You freaky ass b####!”

Gina Huynh didn’t back down and continued to antagonize the Quality Control rapper on social media.

“Why you so press mama?” she asked. “I thought you was a city girl.”

Yung Miami countered with a boast about her involvement with Diddy.

“I am and that’s why I f### with yo n#### & ain’t coming off him idc how many pics you post!” she declared.

The online back-and-forth ended after that line, but Gina Huynh apparently recorded a diss track aimed at her rival in Diddy’s love life.

Check out a snippet of Gina Huynh’s diss below.