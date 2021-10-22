Diddy Sparks Yung Miami Dating Rumors With Thirst-Trap Comments

Yung Miami is trying to enjoy the success of “Strub the Ground” with Quavo — but Diddy is still thirst-trapping in the comments. This summer, the City Girls rapper and the music industry mogul sparked rumors that they were dating when a video of Yung Miami sitting on Sean Combs’ lap emerged. Then, over the […]

This summer, the City Girls rapper and the music industry mogul sparked rumors that they were dating when a video of Yung Miami sitting on Sean Combs’ lap emerged.

Okay!! We see Yung Miami and Diddy out here kickin’ it!! pic.twitter.com/k9vKHvFhBx — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) August 4, 2021

Then, over the weekend, while promoting “Strub The Ground,” Diddy came through once again with the thirst-trapping comments on her posts.

“AWWWW SHIIIIIIT !!!!” an excited Puff commented on the thirst trap, along with the flame and sunglasses face emoji.

He also added, “SHAWTY WOP!!”

No less of an authority than Complex noted that Diddy and Yung Miami were enjoying the increased attention on their dating life. “Yung Miami kicked off speculation about her dating life when she shared a series of photos ending with a snap of her holding hands with Diddy. The pair were both in attendance at Quality Control CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas’ 40th birthday in Atlanta. Diddy later shared the same photo, although neither of them has confirmed or denied the speculation so far,” they reported.

So…are Diddy and Yung Miami dating, or is this all for publicity? We think it’s the latter. But you be the judge.