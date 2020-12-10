JT Officially Returns To Twitter By Calling Out Critics Of Her Tweets

(AllHipHop News)
JT recently faced the wrath of Twitter. The City Girls member took a short break from the social network following some of her old tweets ridiculing other celebrities reemerged on the platform.
After previously promoting her Instagram followers to follow the @fuckyallbitch11 Twitter account, JT is back to tweeting from @ThegirlJT. She took the opportunity to get some things off her chest in an audio tweet.
“Stop worrying about my m############ tweets and what I m############ write, and control y’all own m############ s###. Make sure you don’t write the wrong thing,” said JT. “Get the f### off my page patrolling what the f### I say, trying to find a negative in every m############ thing people say on this app with a verified check.”
She also tweeted, “Y’all make jokes about EVERYTHING & get away with cause y’all don’t have a platform. B#### I’m one of y’all. I’m just like y’all. HAHAHA!!!! What’s today’s topic? I got my gifs ready!”
That message even got a co-sign from Brooklyn Nets basketball player Kevin Durant, someone who has also dealt with his own Twitter scandal in the past. KD simply quote-tweeted JT with a gif of Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lopez enthusiastically clapping.
The Miami rapper returned to Twitter on Wednesday night to add, “I’m really humble, but y’all bout to bring the bs out me! I will s### on y’all b###### 7 days a week & ask God to create [an] 8th day to do it again, chill!”
Who makes fake pages to talk s###? Lol! Do that s### from your page, p####!
I’m really humble, but y’all bout to bring the bs out me! I will s### on y’all b###### 7 days a week & ask God to create a 8th day to do it again, chill!
