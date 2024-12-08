JT Reveals She Lost Her Younger Brother Days After Celebrating Her Birthday

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Get an intimate glimpse into JT’s journey of healing and grief after the loss of her younger brother.

JT has revealed she is dealing with the loss of a loved one just as she begins a new chapter within her own life.

On Thursday (December 5), the former City Girls rapper posted a tribute on Twitter in honor of her younger brother JR, who recently passed away. JT, who is the oldest of her mother’s three children, explained how she hadn’t been able to properly “grieve” the loss of her sibling due to taking on the duties of handling his arrangements and making sure her other family members are doing okay.

“Lost my little brother & being the oldest I really didn’t get a fair chance to grieve because I have to make sure he go away nice & my mom is happy.….” JT wrote in part. “I love you JR [grey heart emoji] 4ever.”

While details surrounding the death of her brother are unclear, JT is clearly, and understandably, upset by the tragedy. In a follow-up post she shared a childhood photo with her little brother, adding, “I pray you’re somewhere so safe & comfortable.”

I pray you’re somewhere so safe & comfortable ❤️‍🩹👼🏾 pic.twitter.com/AogGMcq5nT — JT ☆ (@ThegirlJT) December 6, 2024

In addition to the siblings on her mother’s side, JT is reportedly the youngest of the 16 children from her father. With that said, mere days before she announced the loss of her brother, the Cinderella lyricist celebrated her 32nd birthday. On December 3, JT hosted a birthday dinner event in Miami, which ended up turning into an Art Basel opening event on the account of it being hosted at the Rick Owens storefront in the design district.

“I was reaching for the stars,” JT told i-D magazine of the planning for her party at the store. “I eventually let the idea go, but a month ago the team let me know I can do it.”

Though the “JT Coming” rapper is going through a tough time, thankfully she’s surrounded by her closest friends and family. In addition to Lil Uzi Vert‘s attendance, Yung Miami also attended the dinner and sparked fans hopes for a City Girls reunion .

Check out the post below to see footage of Uzi and JT and her birthday event.