JT Warns “Sneak Dissing” Haters In Cryptic Rant 

JT is calling out unnamed haters for “sneak dissing” while trying to compete with her.

The City Girls rapper took to social media Wednesday (April 3) with a message to her haters, warning them not to play with her.

“B###### be Sneak dissing letting they flunky wanna be ME ass friends hype they head up,” she began. “But when I come just know I’m not gone play with neither one of yall b###### yall long over due! HATING ASS B####!”

JT continued talking to her anonymous rivals, insisting she is a loyal friend, not a competitor.

“I’m the most supportive b#### ever with receipts! But some where in a b#### air ass head I’m their competition! Out of ALL these b###### who dick you ride you wanna pick me as your enemy L O S E R!” she added.

Fans in the replies had no idea who she was referring to and urged her to be direct and name names.

“Girl can you put an @ on it? Why is it that every day you subbing? You know I love you DOWNNNN but sista if it’s pressure, you betta step behind it,” one person wrote.

However, after spending time texting her fans, JT returned to respond to a comment about her Beats By Dre x Mowalola campaign photoshoot.

While one admirer posted an image from the shoot, noting that it’s not celebrated enough, not everybody was a fan. “what is there to talk about?” one user replied.

JT, who faced backlash following the stunning high fashion photoshoot, was quick to clap back.

“It’s always your type hating on black women,” she replied before adding a nauseated face emoji