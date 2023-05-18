Cardi B Stars In Beats By Dre’s Studio Buds + Ad

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Grammy winner “levels up” for the Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine-founded brand.

Belcalis “Cardi B” Cephus adds another corporate sponsorship to her growing endorsement portfolio. The Invasion of Privacy album creator is the featured celebrity for the new Beats Studio Buds + campaign.

This week, the Beats by Dre electronic brand released a Cardi B-starring, 41-second advertisement. Cardi also posted the “Level Up” video on her social media pages. The Instagram version amassed more than 6.4 million plays on the platform.

“Yeah, girl. She’s gonna go broke trying to keep up with me,” says Cardi B in the Beats Studio Buds + commercial. The Bronx native’s chart-topping single “Up” serves as the soundtrack for the Beats by Dre ad.

“As our fastest-selling product ever since its launch, Beats Studio Buds are beloved earphones for so many people around the world and we’re thrilled to be taking them to the next level,” said Oliver Schusser, Vice-President of Beats and Apple Music.

Schusser adds, “With beautiful new colors to choose from and vast improvements to Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency, call performance, and battery life, Beats Studio Buds + deliver an unmatched combination of fashion and function for both iOS and Android consumers.”

In addition to promoting Beats by Dre’s Beats Studio Buds +, this year has also seen Cardi B partner with Walmart for the “Mother of All Savings Memberships” campaign. McDonald’s also selected the 30-year-old “WAP” hitmaker and her husband, Offset, for the company’s first-ever celebrity duo meal.