Nelly Walks Free From Casino Assault Charge After Plea Deal

Nelly walked out of a Missouri courtroom with the assault charge erased from his record after nearly nine months of legal limbo stemming from a casino confrontation.

The St. Louis rapper’s long-running dispute over his July 2025 arrest at the Ameristar Casino in St. Charles finally reached its conclusion on April 29 when prosecutors and his legal team struck a deal that eliminated the misdemeanor assault charge entirely.

Instead of facing potential jail time and a criminal record, Nelly accepted responsibility for a minor littering violation and paid a $750 fine to settle the matter once and for all.

The incident that sparked the legal battle occurred when a casino security guard demanded to see Nelly’s player card before allowing him into a restricted section.

According to his representative, the guard’s aggressive approach crossed a line when he physically blocked his path and invaded his personal space. Nelly’s team maintained that he simply guided the guard aside with minimal contact, and no actual harm occurred.

Security footage from the casino captured the entire exchange, and management later apologized for the guard’s behavior and welcomed Nelly back to the property.

When the Missouri State Highway Patrol initially responded to the guard’s complaint in July 2025, officers filed a report claiming Nelly had shoved the security guard.

The situation escalated when prosecutors charged him with misdemeanor assault in September 2025, forcing Nelly to publicly deny the allegations through his representatives.

According to TMZ, the rapper’s legal team worked behind the scenes to resolve the matter without a trial.

The plea deal represents a significant victory for Nelly, who maintained his innocence throughout the ordeal.