Fredo Bang’s TBG CEO Cleezy5 Shot Dead Outside Baton Rouge Gym

Cleezy5, the CEO of Baton Rouge’s influential TBG collective and close associate of Fredo Bang, was shot and killed outside a gym.

Fredo Bang and TBG just lost one of their most important figures.

Cleezy5, the CEO of the Top Boy Gorilla collective, was shot and killed outside a gym on Woodcrest Drive in Baton Rouge on Wednesday afternoon, around 12:30 P.M.

The 24-year-old had been instrumental in building TBG into one of Louisiana’s most influential rap organizations, working closely with Fredo Bang and other artists under the label.

According to WBRZ, the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to reports of the shooting, but no arrests have been made as of yet.

TBG, founded by Lil Ivy Smith, has become a powerhouse in the Baton Rouge Hip-Hop scene over the years. The collective is a tight-knit group of rappers and producers who’ve built their reputation on street authenticity and consistent releases.

Fredo Bang emerged as the group’s most recognizable face, gaining national attention with tracks like X Y and Z.

The organization has weathered numerous challenges, including the well-documented feud with NBA YoungBoy’s crew that has claimed multiple lives since 2017, including the death of Gee Money.

When news of Cleezy5’s death spread through social media, many in the hip-hop community immediately speculated about connections to the ongoing TBG and NBA conflict that’s defined Baton Rouge’s rap landscape for years.

The rivalry between these two factions has been brutal and unforgiving, with both sides suffering significant losses.

However, investigators currently have no evidence suggesting Cleezy5’s death is connected to that particular dispute.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation, and authorities are asking anyone with information to come forward.