Druski Tapped To Host BET Awards As Controversy Over White Face Skits Swirls

Druski’s hosting the 2026 BET Awards, but his controversial race-based skits have people questioning the decision.

Druski just landed the biggest hosting gig of his career, but the internet’s already asking if BET made the right call.

The comedian’s been tapped to host the 2026 BET Awards on June 28, becoming the youngest host in the show’s history and dethroning Kevin Hart from that record.

The problem is that Druski’s comedy style has become increasingly controversial, particularly his race-based skits that blur the line between satire and something far more uncomfortable.

His viral “How Conservative Women in America Act” skit had him in full makeup, parodying white conservative women online, and the backlash was immediate and intense. Some defended it as sharp satire, while others compared it to blackface and called it disrespectful.

The skit divided audiences hard, with social media splitting between people who thought it was hilarious and people who thought he’d crossed a serious line.

According to Deadline, BET executives praised his “signature energy” and said he brings “a unique ability to connect with audiences through humor that feels both fresh and deeply rooted in culture.”

That’s corporate speak for hoping his controversial edge translates to good ratings without blowing up in their faces.

Druski’s already had drama at previous BET Awards appearances. In 2025, Kevin Hart nearly confronted him backstage after Druski made comments about Hart’s wife.

Now he’s got the whole stage, which means more opportunities for his comedy to either land perfectly or create a whole new controversy.

The comedian said he’s bringing “chaos,” “laughs,” and his “favorite Druski characters” to the stage, which basically means expect more of the same energy that’s gotten him both millions of followers and serious criticism.

BET’s betting that his youth and viral appeal will draw younger viewers, but they’re also gambling that his controversial material won’t overshadow the actual awards.

The show airs live on June 28 at 8 P.M. ET/PT across multiple networks, including MTV, VH1, and Comedy Central, so whatever happens on that stage will be seen by millions.