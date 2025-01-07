Judge Axes $53.6M From T.I. & Tiny Harris’ Original O.M.G. Girlz Doll Settlement

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Find out about the latest development in T.I. and Tiny Harris’ legal battle over O.M.G. Dolls case.

T.I. and Tiny Harris may be headed to court again on behalf of their daughter after a judge revised the verdict handed down last year.

In a significant update to the long-running legal battle between MGA Entertainment and Clifford “T.I.” Harris, Tameka “Tiny” Harris and the O.M.G. Girlz LLC, a judge has amended the ruling to award the OMG Girlz $17.8 million versus the $71.4 million they were originally awarded.

According to Law360, the jury determined seven of the company’s O.M.G. Dolls infringed the trade dress and misappropriated the name, likeness or identity of the OMG Girlz pop group T.I. co-owns. To be specific, the court had npw granted the Harris family and the O.M.G. Girlz $17,872,252. In a court doucment obtained by AllHipHop, the revision was reportedly based on profits and common law misappropriation.

“Upon consideration of the evidence the Court grants disgorgement of profits of $17, 872,252 under common law misappropriations, but doesn not award punitive damages. Further, the Court declines to disgorge profits or enhance the award under the Laham act,” the document read.

T.I. and Tiny Harris, who filed the lawsuit against MGA Entertainment in 2020, claimed the dollmaker unlawfully profited from designs and concepts tied to their girl group, the O.M.G. Girlz. The group, founded by Tiny Harris, had a unique and colorful aesthetic, which they alleged was directly reflected in MGA’s line of dolls.

Earlier this year after the original verdict in the case was ruled, Tiny spoke about how the lawsuit represented much more than a legal win for the group during an Instagram Livestream outside the courthouse.

“We did this for the city, we did this for the culture,” a jubilant Tiny began. “It was a hell of a fight. This fight been started in 2020 and it’s now ‘24; we couldn’t be more happy.”

She also expressed her gratitude to the jury for believing their story. “I honestly wanted to come on here to say we wanted to thank the jurors for just seeing us through this man and just believing in what we said,” she added. “They heard our story and they knew we wasn’t lying.”