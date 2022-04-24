Judge believes the brother is not only a flight risk, but also a danger to teh community.

Rapper Archie Eversole’s brother has been denied bond and remains detained behind bars for the shooting death of the anthem-making artist.

According to Fox 5, Superior Court Judge LaTisha Dear Jackson denied a bail bond for Alexander Krause, who is accused of fatally shooting his superstar brother. Judge Jackson said he would not only be a flight risk but a danger to the community at large.

She said, “I’m going to deny the defendant bond based on a couple of things, he’s likely to flee the jurisdiction, and he is a danger to the community.”

As reported by AllHipHop.com, Archie Eversole was a best-selling rap artist whose 2002 single “We Ready” with Bubba Sparxx became a sports anthem. An early report said the shooting happened on Golf Vista Circle at a Chevron gas station on Snapfinger Woods Drive.

However, Archie Eversole was murdered on March 25th at his brother’s townhouse on Holf Vista Circle. The story is now drastically different than previously reported.

Prosecutor Tauri Thomas alleges Krause shot his brother in the jaw with a .357 pistol while he was sleeping.

“Inside the victim’s bedroom, you could tell there had been forced entry,” Thomas says. “The lock on the victim’s bedroom door was damaged as well as a portion of the door. You could just tell there had been a struggle.”

It is further submitted by the DeKalb District Attorney’s Office that both brothers had a history of violence, resulting in Eversole having an open case of battery and disorderly conduct for a prior assault on Krause.

Archie Eversole’s manager John Williams says the D.A. has it all wrong and that Krause and his artist had made peace in their relationship,

“Things that was said in [the] history of Alex and Archie, there have been amends to it. I actually have witnesses who were there and saw the amends. They had a complete understanding.”

Williams says the shooting was an accident and that the information will come out soon.