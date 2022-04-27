Judge Makes Joke About Dismissing Drake From Chris Brown Lawsuit

A judge referenced a Drake song while dismissing the music star from a lawsuit over Chris Brown’s single “No Guidance.”

A judge jokingly mentioned one of Drake’s biggest hits in a court order involving the OVO rapper.

According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, Drake was dismissed with prejudice from a lawsuit concerning Chris Brown’s song “No Guidance.” United States District Judge Rodolfo A. Ruiz II referenced the single “Started From the Bottom” in the dismissal.

“Ordered and adjudged that Defendant Aubrey Drake Graham a/k/a Drake is dismissed with prejudice and without costs or attorneys’ fees as against any party,” Judge Ruiz wrote. “In dismissing this case, the Court notes that Mr. Graham started from the bottom — being named as a Defendant — now we’re here — a dismissal with prejudice.”

Singer Brandon Cooper and producer Timothy Valentine sued Chris Brown and Drake for copyright infringement in 2021. The lawsuit claimed Chris Brown and Drake’s collaboration “No Guidance” ripped off the plaintiffs’ song “I Love Your Dress.”

The plaintiffs, whose stage names are Mr. Cooper and Drum’n Skillz, said they dropped their track three years before the 2019 release of Chris Brown’s single. They contend the RCA Records artist’s “No Guidance” copied or was mostly derived from their song “I Love Your Dress.”

Listen to “No Guidance” and “I Love Your Dress” below.