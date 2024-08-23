Judge Mathis Divorce Sends Social Media Into Frenzy

Judge Greg Mathis’ wife Linda filed for divorce on Thursday (August 22). Linda has been married to the star of the popular reality courtroom show Judge Mathis for 39 years.
According to court documents obtained by E! News, the couple separated on July 17. Linda cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their divorce.
Judge Mathis married his wife in 1985. The two have four adult children. The family starred in the E! reality TV series Mathis Family Matters in 2022.
“It was really my family that was the foundation of my success,” Judge Mathis said in one episode. “After coming out of the streets in Detroit, Linda allowed me to work 15 hours a day, five [to] six days a week. So, it’s that support that allowed me to pursue the success that you see.”
Linda added, “Our love and support runs deep. That’s how the Mathis family rolls.”
Judge Mathis’ divorce elicited hilarious reactions on social media. Some fans started fantasizing about the newly single judge. Others expressed their disbelief over a nearly 40-year marriage ending. Multiple people suggested the two needed to stick together regardless of the issues in their relationship.
Check out some of the commentary below.