Judge Mathis Divorce Sends Social Media Into Frenzy

Judge Mathis, star of the long-running court show of the same name, and his wife reportedly separated in July 2024.

Judge Greg Mathis’ wife Linda filed for divorce on Thursday (August 22). Linda has been married to the star of the popular reality courtroom show Judge Mathis for 39 years.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, the couple separated on July 17. Linda cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their divorce.

Judge Mathis married his wife in 1985. The two have four adult children. The family starred in the E! reality TV series Mathis Family Matters in 2022.

“It was really my family that was the foundation of my success,” Judge Mathis said in one episode. “After coming out of the streets in Detroit, Linda allowed me to work 15 hours a day, five [to] six days a week. So, it’s that support that allowed me to pursue the success that you see.”

Linda added, “Our love and support runs deep. That’s how the Mathis family rolls.”

Judge Mathis’ divorce elicited hilarious reactions on social media. Some fans started fantasizing about the newly single judge. Others expressed their disbelief over a nearly 40-year marriage ending. Multiple people suggested the two needed to stick together regardless of the issues in their relationship.

Check out some of the commentary below.

Judge Mathis must’ve called his wife a crackhead one too many times. 😭😭 — ً (@cxlxbutauntx) August 23, 2024

So Judge Mathis wife asking for a divorce after 40 years smh 🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/IuWv7a47qa — Señor 🧸 (@RubMyBeardWhore) August 23, 2024

Getting ready for my first date with Judge Mathis pic.twitter.com/67YPl31Y71 — Mike Litoris (@_Cordelra_) August 23, 2024

Judge Mathis' wife filing for divorce after 39 years of Marriage is crazy work!! 39 years you can just sleep in the basement. 😭😭 — Camille (@CamistheOne10) August 23, 2024

So Judge Mathis is bout to be on the market? Lemme get my White Diamonds ready pic.twitter.com/6AHjFSiUJs — Mike Litoris (@_Cordelra_) August 23, 2024

Judge Mathis wife just filled for divorced after 39 years 😳 let me find out he been the real crackhead all this time — Johnetta (@itsNetta_Boo) August 23, 2024

Judge Mathis and Ms.Linda getting a divorce was not on my bingo card. After 39yrs married baby we leaving earth together 🤷🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/Xn6EFmkahh — Just Maya (@IamMaya_M) August 23, 2024

Damn even judge Mathis getting a divorce wtf g 😭😭😭 — Dj (@__delaneyy) August 23, 2024