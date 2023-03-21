Judge Silences Lawyers & Potential Witnesses In Mystikal Rape Case

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Mystikal’s new lawyer Tiffany Myles Crosby filed a motion for a gag order, which a Louisiana judge approved.

A judge granted Mystikal’s request for a gag order in his rape case.

According to The Advocate, Judge Steven Tureau issued the gag order at a hearing in Gonzales, Louisiana. The ruling stops attorneys, potential witnesses and law enforcement from talking to the media about Mystikal’s case.

Mystikal’s lawyer Tiffany Myles Crosby asked the judge for a gag order, citing an “inordinate amount of publicity.” Prosecutors had no objections.

Last year, Mystikal was arrested for allegedly raping a woman at his home in Prairieville, Louisiana. Authorities also accused him of choking the victim and threatening her with scissors in a dispute over money.

The 52-year-old artist was indicted for first-degree rape, among other charges. He has remained in jail since his July 2022 arrest.

Mystikal, whose real name is Michael Tyler, pleaded not guilty to the charges. His trial is expected to begin this summer. He faces life in prison if convicted of rape.

The multi-platinum selling rapper is a registered sex offender. He served six years in prison after pleading guilty to sexual battery and extortion in 2003.

Mystikal previously faced rape and kidnapping charges in 2017. He spent roughly 18 months in jail before the case was dismissed in 2020.