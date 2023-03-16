Mystikal Asks Judge For Gag Order In Rape Case

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Mystikal remains in jail after getting arrested for rape in 2022.

Mystikal sought to prevent people involved in his rape case from discussing it with members of the media.

According to The Advocate, the rapper’s new lawyer Tiffany Myles Crosby filed a request for a gag order in Louisiana on Thursday (March 16). Mystikal hired Crosby after ditching defense attorneys Joel Pearce and Timothy Yazbeck, who represented him in a past rape case that was dismissed.

Mystikal asked for a gag order due to an “inordinate amount of publicity.” He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday (March 20).

Last year, Mystikal was arrested for allegedly raping a woman at his home in July 2022. Authorities claimed he strangled the woman, threatened her with scissors and forced her to give him $150.

The 52-year-old rap star was indicted on multiple charges, including first-degree rape and false imprisonment. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Mystikal, whose real name is Michael Tyler, has remained in jail since his arrest. His trial is expected to begin this summer.

The former No Limit Records artist previously pleaded guilty to sexual battery and extortion in 2003. He spent six years in prison.

Mystikal was also charged with first-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping in 2017. The charges were dropped in 2020.