Mystikal Busted For Meth, Heroin & Other Drugs In Rape Case

Mystikal was indicted for rape and drug possession, among other charges. He faces in life in prison if convicted.

A grand jury indicted Mystikal on multiple charges, including first-degree rape.

According to The Advocate, Mystikal was hit with several drug charges in the rape case. He was charged with illegal possession of Xanax, possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The 51-year-old rapper, whose real name is Michael Tyler, was indicted on 10 charges in total. The other charges include false imprisonment, domestic abuse battery by strangulation, simple criminal damage to property and simple robbery.

Authorities accuse Mystikal of raping, strangling and robbing a woman at his home in Prairieville, Louisiana in July. He allegedly attacked her over a financial dispute.

Last month, Mystikal’s lawyer Joel Pearce suggested the case won’t even go to trial. He continued to express confidence following the indictment.

“This isn’t the first time a grand jury has gotten it wrong about Michael Tyler,” Pearce told BR Proud.

A grand jury previously indicted Mystikal on rape and kidnapping charges in 2017. He spent 18 months in jail before the case was dismissed.

But Mystikal is a registered sex offender. He served six years in prison after pleading guilty to sexual battery and extortion in 2003.

Mystikal faces life in prison if convicted in his latest rape case. He remains in jail after being denied bail.