Juelz Santana Accuses Lil Yachty Of Trying To Erase Dipset From History

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Juelz Santana called out Lil Yachty for not giving Dispet the respect the group deserved as fashion trendsetters.

Lil Yachty upset Juelz Santana and other New Yorkers by claiming Atlanta was home to America’s fashion trendsetters. Santana thought Yachty was diminishing Dipset’s influence and New York’s fashion history.

“WE all Love Atl But did @lilyachty SAY the flyes[t] N the Most TRENDSETTERS Came [from ATL] WOW,” Santana wrote on Instagram. “Much love bro.”

He continued, “No luv lost br but, NEVER MIND!!!! PS @souljaboy I Don’t Want No [smoke emoji] y’all got it @jimjonescapo they tryin to erase us from history I’m not even gonn name up @asaprocky @myfabolouslife @ceoslow @vado_mh @bloodyosiris @soberyungwalter @whodecideswar @murderbravado it not one of the top it 1 On is 1 it NOT Best black High black Fashion Brands in the Game I’ma jus Stop Hear cuz N#### jus Say What they want nowadays 1 more thing must the n#### out there came from….NYC.”

Soulja Boy, whom Santana tagged in the post, co-signed the Dipset rapper’s opinion.

“I stamp it dipset set a lot of trends,” Soulja Boy wrote in response. “Man Yachty just chatting don’t listen to him Santana they always tryna put the east coast against down south.”

Yachty’s fashion hot take stemmed from comments on his A Safe Place Podcast. He accused everyone, including New Yorkers, of copying Atlanta’s style. The Quality Control Music artist doubled down on his stance in a TikTok video, much to the chagrin of New Yorkers.

“All the trends come from Atlanta,” he said. “It’s all from Atlanta. Fa’real, fa’real. I’m confused—first of all, I love New York. I got nothing but love for New York. I think a lot of the flyest people in the world were born in New York. That’s a fact, but c’mon bruh … When it comes to flyest, trendsetting people, it’s Atlanta.”

Check out his entire explanation below.