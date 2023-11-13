Cam’ron Says He Had To Force Juelz Santana To Contribute To “Hey Ma” & More Dipset Hits

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

According to Cam’ron, Juelz Santana needed more than encouragement to write “Hey Ma,” “Dipset (Santana’s Town)” and “Dipset Anthem.”

Cam’ron recalled going to great lengths to make Juelz Santana write lyrics for Dipset’s biggest hits, including “Hey Ma” and “Dipset Anthem.” Killa Cam discussed the effort that went into their past collaborations on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast.

“All them songs that you hear, the bangers, was forced,” Cam’ron told Gillie Da King and Wallo. “’Yo, write the song, my n####. Write the song!” But it got to the point where I can’t treat you—you’re a grown man now. I can’t yell at you. I can’t scream at you. All them hits. ‘Gangsta Music,’ ‘Santana’s Town,’ all the hot s###, ‘Hey Ma,’ was when we about to walk out to the club, we had a crib in Chicago. And he’d be like, ‘Come on.’ I’d be like, ‘You did that 16?’ He’d be like, ‘Uh…’ I said, ‘We’ll bring you a b#### back. You’re not coming out until you finish the f###### song.’”

Cam’ron pointed out how Santana’s output declined after Dipset’s glory days. The rapper-turned-sports talk show host said the two remain friends, but he still wonders why Santana struggles to release music.

“When we stopped working together, I’m not saying the work ethic got poor, but for some reason, it’s not translating into the public hearing it,” Cam noted. “Like I said, you go to his page now, every month he’s saying something’s coming out, something’s coming out. And the reason I know this ‘cause I’m waiting. I’m a fan! I’m sitting here saying when’s the s### coming out ‘cause I would like to hear it.

Check out Cam’ron and Ma$e on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast below.