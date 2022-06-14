Juelz Santana Calls Out Lloyd Banks For Verzuz After Snubbing A Ready-To-Go Memphis Bleek

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Juelz Santana wants to battle Lloyd Banks after scoffing at a Verzuz matchup with Memphis Bleek, who thinks the Dipset rapper is scared.

Juelz Santana dismissed the idea of battling Memphis Bleek, but he named a potential Verzuz opponent on Tuesday (June 14).

The Dipset rapper challenged Lloyd Banks to a Verzuz battle via Twitter. Juelz Santana also reiterated his disinterest in facing Memphis Bleek.

“I WANT BANKS!!!!” he wrote. “Bleek [too] EZ.”

Memphis Bleek saw Juelz Santana’s Twitter posts and responded hours later.

“Bleek EZ … if you scared say THAT!” Memphis Bleek wrote.

Juelz Santana originally downplayed the possibility of battling Memphis Bleek during an appearance on Drink Champs. The Diplomats member claimed it wouldn’t be a competitive matchup for Verzuz.

“I don’t think he want that,” he said regarding Memphis Bleek. “I don’t even want to say that. He’s gonna want what he wants, but the people don’t want that. I don’t want that. Matter fact, you could have that one … But Bleek good, though. I f### with Bleek. I ain’t taking nothing away from him either, but I just put myself up there.”

Memphis Bleek fired back at Juelz Santana on Twitter, making it clear he was ready for a battle.

“Haaa I love it hope it go down so he’ll see why he can’t feel his face,” Memphis Bleek wrote on June 4. “[Too] much.”

Watch the interview that started the back-and-forth below.