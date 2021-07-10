Juice WRLD Estate Announces New Trilogy Of Albums

Juice WRLD fans will be getting not just one, but three new albums from the deceased rap star. Check out the details!

Today (July 10) marks the first anniversary of the posthumous Juice WRLD release Legends Never Die.

To mark the occasion, his record label Grade A announced that a batch of brand new music is on the way from late rap star.

And the new project from Juice WRLD will not just be a one-off. It is a part of a three-album trilogy. The first release in the series is titled The Party Never Ends.

While not much detail was available about the first release in the series, the label dropped the album’s artwork along with an animated trailer to get fans excited.

Anticipation for the trilogy is high.

The animated video for The Party Never Ends. racked up over 1,200,000 views in a little under 24 hours. The news of the Juice WRLD trilogy comes on the heels of a flurry of activity from the late rap star’s estate.

Last month, Juice WRLD’s mother Carmela Wallace revealed she was opening a brewery in his hometown of Homewood, Illinois to honor her son.

Ms. Wallace also established the Live Free 999 Fund, which supports young people in their battles “and to do so with love, joy, and emotional honesty.”

A fundraiser on YouTube to help out Juice WRLDs charity organization has already raised almost $20,000 as of press time.

Take a look at the trailer for The Party Never Ends: