Juice WRLD Album ‘Fighting Demons’ Gets Release Date

Juice WRLD’s mother and Grade A Productions announced his second posthumous album ‘Fighting Demons’ will be released in December.

Juice WRLD’s fourth studio album will be released before the end of 2021.

The late rapper’s mother Carmela Wallace and Grade A Production announced a new project titled Fighting Demons on Thursday. Juice WRLD’s second posthumous LP is scheduled to drop on December 10.

“There was nothing Jarad ‘Juice WRLD’ Higgins enjoyed more than delivering new music to his millions of fans around the world,” Wallace and Grade A said in a joint statement. “He left behind an astonishingly deep catalog of music that will ensure his fans will have new songs to listen to for years to come.”

The message continued, “Jarad was always searingly honest about his struggles and through his musical genius he articulated what was on his heart and mind vividly through his art. He never gave up and his friends and family never gave up on offering their support to him. Today we announce a new album Fighting Demons out December 10. We encourage all of you who struggle with addiction and mental health to never give up the fight. We continue to extend free support to you via LiveFree999.org created in his honor.”

Fighting Demons is the follow-up to Juice WRLD’s Legends Never Die, which dropped in July 2020. His first posthumous album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and was certified double platinum in October 2021.

Juice WRLD died from an accidental drug overdose in 2019. He was 21 years old.