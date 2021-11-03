Juice WRLD Earns 50 Posthumous Platinum & Gold Certifications In 1 Day

Juice WRLD posthumously earned 50 platinum and gold certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America.

Dozens of Juice WRLD’s songs were certified platinum and gold by the RIAA on October 29. His latest achievements included three studio albums going double and triple platinum as well as several tracks going multi-platinum.

Juice WRLD’s debut album Goodbye and Good Riddance earned triple platinum status. His sophomore effort Death Race For Love and posthumous LP Legends Never Die each attained double platinum plaques.

The late rapper’s popular single “Lucid Dreams” was among the new certifications, going 9x platinum. If the Nick Mira-produced track can move another million units, it will become one of the rare diamond-selling singles. Fewer than 70 songs have been certified diamond by the RIAA.

Juice WRLD’s other notable certifications included “All Girls Are The Same” going 5x platinum and “Robbery” going quadruple platinum. Both songs were produced by his frequent collaborator Nick Mira.

“Black and White,” “Bandit,” “Lean Wit Me” and “Armed and Dangerous” were each certified triple platinum. “Come and Go,” “Hear Me Calling,” “Empty,” “Wasted,” “Righteous,” “Wishing Well” and “Legends” secured double platinum certifications.

Juice WRLD, whose real name was Jarad Higgins, passed away in December 2019. His cause of death was an accidental overdose of codeine and oxycodone.