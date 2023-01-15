Juice WRLD’s Former Girlfriend Released On Bond Following Meth Arrest

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Juice WRLD’s former girlfriend, Ally Lotti, was arrested in West Memphis, Arkansas on Saturday (January 14). Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office records show Lotti—real name Alicia L. Leon—was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with the purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft of property. The 29-year-old Instagram model and influencer was eventually released from The Crittenden County Detention center on a $2,525 bond. Her 19-year-old boyfriend, Carter Jamison who was also arrested for theft of property, was released less than an hour after Lotti.

Juice WRLD and Ally Lotti began dating roughly one year before his December 2019 death. She was on the private plane with Juice WRLD when he suffered a seizure just as they were landing at Chicago’s Midway International Airport. Although paramedics rushed Juice WRLD to Advocate Christ Medical Center, he was pronounced dead. Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office determined he died of an accidental drug overdose “as a result of oxycodone and codeine toxicity.”

In November 2022, Lotti drunkingly denied Juice WRLD died of a drug overdose. Taking to Instagram Live, she blurted out: “Y’all mad ’cause literally I’m like, ‘Oh, blah blah blah you guys think he died from an overdose.’ You’re wrong! you’re wrong! Literally, you’re wrong so suck a dick. OK? Suck a dick.”

Lotti failed to provide any actual evidence as to why she refutes the Medical Examiner’s findings. As for Juice WRLD’s mother, Carmella Wallace, she’s remained devoted to running Live Free 999. Wallace founded the non-profit in Juice WRLD’s memory shortly after his death. Find more information here.