Juice WRLD’s Mom Has Bought The Most Expensive House In Burr Ridge, IL

Juice WRLD’s mom made a huge investment by plunking down over $8 million for a mansion in Illinois!

Juice WRLD’s mother has purchased an $8.3 million estate in Burr Ridge, Illinois.

According to Crain’s Chicago Business, Carmela Wallace not only bought a house, but also the vacant land next door to the residence.

The purchase set the record as the most expensive property ever to be purchased in the history of the small town

The properties are located on Lee Court.

The house, the report states, was sold for $6.9 million and the adjacent land went for $1.4 million.

Construction on the 17,100 square foot home was completed in 2016. The finished product includes six bedrooms and 6 ½ bathrooms.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, Juice WRLD transitioned in 2019 after having a seizure related to a drug overdose. He was only 21 years old at the time of his death, leaving his fans with a catalog of music detailing his struggles with narcotics.

After his death, his mother started businesses to keep his legacy going, including starting the Homewood Brewing Company with her business partner Robert Lauderdale.

“I’m from Homewood. Homewood is special to me,” Juice WRLD’s mom said. “(The brewery is) my way to pay tribute to (my son) as well. I was so happy to have the opportunity to come back to Homewood and serve the community.”

AllHipHop also reported earlier this year that Juice WRLD dropped a new song, called “Go Hard 2.0.”

According to reports, Juice WRLD left behind an estate worth almost $4 million at the time of his passing.

His third, posthumous album Legends Never Die was released in July of 2020 and debuted at # 1 on the Billboard 200.