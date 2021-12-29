Juice Wrld’s Mother Calls Fans “A Bit Disrespectful” For Leaking Music

Since Juice Wrld’s untimely death in 2019 fans have continued to consume his music in ever-increasing numbers. His posthumous “Fighting Demons“ album arrived on December 10 and debuted at #2 on the Billboard 200 chart. Furthermore, another eleven songs premiered on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart.

However, Juice Wrld had an extensive catalog of unreleased music, some of which has leaked to the public. Carmella Wallace, Juice’s mother, spoke of her disappointment at the unauthorized releases in a recent interview with XXL.

Juice Wrld’s Leaked Tracks Are Unfinished

“I understand they loved him. They loved his music, but there’s a proper way to do it,” Juice’s mother said. “Let us give you our best. Leaked music is not necessarily cleaned up music, it’s just leaked, it’s not finished. So, it’s just a lot of work just going into it. It’s a bit disrespectful to him, honestly, to leak his music like that. But I know that monster is there, been there and it’s not going anywhere. We can just do our part and put out good music. He made a lot of good music.”

Elsewhere during the interview, Wallace shared details about the foundation she started in honor of Juice Wrld. “Live Free 999” aims to “just normalize the conversation around mental health”, and “take the stigma away from” seeking help for mental illness.

Furthermore, “Live Free 999” provides avenues for up-and-coming artists to “showcase their talent” through merchandising. The charity has established a free and confidential, 24/7 crisis text line, “where if they need help, they have someone to talk to, where they are not being judged”.

Juice Wrld’s mother explained the importance of having open channels of communication between parents and children. “I was honest with him. The same way I am is the same way I was with him,” Wallace shared. “I was transparent. We talked about drugs and his use. We talked about him getting help. I don’t want to glorify drugs. I just want you to see the outcome of it. The outcome of what can happen if you allow yourself to stay in that state.”