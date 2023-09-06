Juicy J Claims “GMA” Blocked Him From Wearing A Straitjacket On TV

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Jordan “Juicy J” Houston III is on a media run to promote his new book Chronicles of the Juice Man: A Memoir. The 48-year-old rapper/producer stopped by Good Morning America this week.

According to Juicy J, Good Morning America prevented him from wearing a straitjacket on the television show. He spoke about the changes to his GMA appearance during an interview with TMZ.

“I’m a mental health advocate. I wear that straitjacket to let people know about mental health awareness. You don’t have to do nothing crazy. Get some help. Call 988, call a friend, call your mom, call somebody. Just don’t hurt yourself,” said Juicy J.

The Three 6 Mafia member also added, “I just did Good Morning America. They didn’t want me to wear the jacket. But it’s all good. It wasn’t no problem. I wasn’t tripping. That’s why I brought other outfits.”

In addition to releasing Chronicles of the Juice Man, Juicy J continues to create his own projects and produce songs for other artists. The Academy Award winner’s The Hustle Continues album came out in November 2020.

Juicy also let loose the Mental Trillness mixtape in March. Over the last year, he worked with Megan Thee Stallion, GloRilla, and Sexyy Red on music, too. The “Stay Fly” hitmaker recently acknowledged other acts reimagining tunes by his legendary group.

“Peace & love to Three 6 Mafia, great to witness our music still going strong like it never [left], people across the world sampling & remaking the songs. We are grateful. Thank you all. #greatestgroupofalltime,” posted Juicy J.