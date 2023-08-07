Juicy J Applauds Rappers Sampling & Remaking Three 6 Mafia Songs

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Three 6 Mafia is one of the most acclaimed Hip Hop groups to emerge from the South. Members of the collective, such as Juicy J, have won several industry awards including an Oscar for “It’s Hard out Here for a Pimp” from Hustle & Flow.

Numerous rap acts have borrowed elements from Three 6 Mafia’s music catalog over the years. According to Juicy J, the veteran rapper/producer appreciates his fellow recording artists using the Memphis natives as inspiration for new tunes.

“Peace & love to Three 6 Mafia, great to witness our music still going strong like it never [left], people across the world sampling & remaking the songs. We are grateful. Thank you all. #greatestgroupofalltime,” posted Juicy J on Twitter.

Fellow Memphis-bred rapper GloRilla recently interpolated “Slob on My Nob” by Tear Da Club Up Thugs, a subgroup of Three 6 Mafia, for her “Lick Or Sum” single. Offset’s new “Jealousy” collaboration featuring Cardi B samples Three 6 Mafia’s “Jealous Azz B####.”

Previously, Cardi B teamed up with G-Eazy and A$AP Rocky for the 7x-Platinum certified “No Limit” which adopted parts of the Tear Da Club Up Thugs’ “Slob on My Knob” track. A$AP Ferg also earned a 5x Multi-Platinum plaque for his “Slob on My Knob”-inspired “Plane Jane.”

In addition to Juicy J, Three 6 Mafia also included DJ Paul and Crunchy Black. Three of the group’s members – Lord Infamous, Koopsta Knicca, and Gangsta Boo – have passed away. Three 6 Mafia scored Top 40 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with “Stay Fly” in 2005, “Poppin’ My Collar” in 2006, and “Lolli Lolli (Pop That Body)” in 2018.