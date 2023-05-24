GloRilla Channels Three 6 Mafia For “Lick Or Sum” Single

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Juicy J is credited as a producer for the record.

Memphis rhymer GloRilla taps into her hometown’s musical history by interpolating a southern rap classic. Tear Da Club Up Thugs, a subgroup of Three 6 Mafia, served as inspiration for Glo’s “Lick Or Sum.”

Three 6 Mafia member Juicy J and Philadelphia-born songwriter/rapper Derrick Milano produced “Lick Or Sum” for GloRilla. The track borrows from “Slob on My Nob” by Tear Da Club Up Thugs.

An official music video for “Lick Or Sum” premiered on YouTube yesterday. The visuals included GloRilla and her friends twerking to the Juicy J and Derrick Milano-created beat.

GloRilla’s latest song follows the Collective Music Group recording artist rapping on “On Wat U On” with Moneybagg Yo and “Ex’s (Phatnall Remix)” with Lil Durk. She also let loose “Internet Trolls” earlier this year.

Last November, GloRilla dropped her Anyways, Life’s Great… EP. The CMG/Interscope release hosted the Top 10 hit “Tomorrow 2” with Cardi B as well as the Gold-certified “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” with Hitkidd.

Fans will have the chance to see GloRilla perform live as part of Lil Baby’s “It’s Only Us Tour” over the summer. Hot 97 also tapped her for the Cardi B-headlining Summer Jam concert in New York.

Tear Da Club Up Thugs consisted of Juicy J, DJ Paul, and Lord Infamous. In addition to GloRilla, numerous other acts, like G-Eazy (“No Limit”) and A$AP Ferg (“Plain Jane”), sampled the trio’s “Slob on My Nob” throughout the years.