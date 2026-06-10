Cam’ron Breaks Down Knicks Vs. Spurs: One More Loss Changes Everything

Cam’ron warns that the New York Knicks are one loss from disaster in the NBA Finals against the Spurs and a win tonight is a must.

Cam’ron isn’t holding back about the New York Knicks’ championship window now that the series against the San Antonio Spurs sits at 2-1.

The legendary rapper and sports commentator joined Stephen A. Smith on SiriusXM to break down the Knicks’ NBA Finals matchup against the Spurs, and his message was crystal clear: this is the moment.

“The Knicks should win this series,” Cam’ron said during the interview. “If they win this next game, to me, they win the series. Did I think they was going to sweep? I didn’t think they was going to sweep. It could be a gentleman’s sweep. 5-1. You go back to San Antonio. We might wrap it up in San Antonio.”

But Cam’ron also warned that the Knicks can’t afford to slip up. After the Spurs’ Game 3 victory, the stakes became even higher.

“It’s urgent next game because if you lose next game now we’re looking at a two-out-of-three series,” Cam’ron explained. “It’s not going to be a four-out-of-seven series. We’re looking at a brand-new series, a two- to three-series. And this series could be very well turned around.”

The conversation shifted to Jalen Brunson’s performance in Game 3. Cam’ron agreed with Stephen A.’s assessment that Brunson was playing for MVP rather than focusing on winning the game.

Karl-Anthony Towns’ performance against Victor Wembanyama impressed Cam’ron significantly.

The Knicks’ big man has been dominant in the series, and Cam’ron highlighted how Towns is exposing the Spurs’ defensive weaknesses.

“When they run the offense through him, we’ve seen it in the previous series. He’s ended up with triple doubles. He had a bunch of double doubles,” Cam’ron noted.

The bottom line? For Cam’ron, this is the Knicks’ moment. One loss could change everything, but if they stay focused and execute, New York’s championship drought could finally end.

Game 4 starts tonight (June 10) at 8:30 PM from Madison Square Garden.