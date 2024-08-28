Juicy J Reveals He Profits from 90% Of New Music Thanks To Sampling 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Juicy J made a staggering claim about the new wave of artists sampling Three 6 Mafia hits and claims to get half a dozen daily requests.

The southern rap legend recently sat down with Wiz Khalifa for an interview with Spring Hill. According to Juicy J, he gets daily sample requests from new rappers and claims he profits from a staggering 90 percent of rap songs.

The revelation came after a discussion about the new wave of rappers’ comfort with embracing their individual identities and being inspired by artists like Juicy J. Khalifa asked if Juicy J pays attention to this generation of rappers.

“I feel like the new trends is the old trends,” he explained. “Like Three 6 Mafia because everybody’s sampling Three 6 Mafia, so I’m already in. Because we started the trends.”

Juicy J continued, telling Wiz he gets 5 of six sample requests every single day. “On some real s###,” he added. “I get paid off of pretty much every song. Like 90% of the songs that’s out right now.”

Juicy J is grateful younger artists want to sample his work, saying, “It’s a blessing,” and always approves the requests. “I love when people sample,” he shared. I don’t really have to adapt to the trends cuz all the music sounds like and the flows from the old 36 mafia days, which I love, so I just keep doing what I’ve been doing.”

Juicy J (@therealjuicyj) says he gets paid off 90% of the music that is out right now because of how many artists sample music from Three 6 Mafia — “I love when people sample.. every time I get that email, I approve.”



📹: @makespringhill pic.twitter.com/cmIqA7GRlZ — TheHipHopGuru (@thhguru) August 27, 2024

Although Juicy J insisted he doesn’t need to adapt, he’s not afraid of venturing into different sounds. Earlier this week, he surprised fans with a jazz rap album titled Ravenite Social Club. The album’s lead single, “To You,” sees the Three 6 Mafia co-founder mourn the deaths of fellow members Gangsta Boo, Koopsta Knicca and Lord Infamous.