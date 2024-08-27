Juicy J Reflects On Deaths Of Three 6 Mafia Members On Jazz Rap Album

Juicy J surprised fans by releasing a jazz rap album titled Ravenite Social Club on Tuesday (August 27). The Three 6 Mafia co-founder mourned the deaths of fellow members Gangsta Boo, Koopsta Knicca and Lord Infamous on the album’s lead single “To You.”
“Paul’s momma’s house, you created the triple flow/I know it sound like I’m crying, I just missed you though/Heart gave out, heart attack in your sleep/Hope you finally get some rest, finally get some peace” Juicy J rapped about Lord Infamous.
Lord Infamous passed away in 2013. Koopsta Knicca died just two years later, suffering a fatal stroke in 2015.
Gangsta Boo died from an accidental overdose in 2023. Juicy J recalled her struggles with drugs on “To You.”
“Didn’t wanna speak on it ‘cause we all grown/Had a feeling you finna get called home/Hate to see one of the best fall for the worst/Remember when I got that call, it was on the first/She was first doing her, head of her class/Thank God for the group, the times that we had,” he rapped about Gangsta Boo.
Juicy J’s “To You” featured jazz musician Robert Glasper and singer Emi Secrest. Juicy J discussed the song’s music video and his album’s title on Instagram Stories.
“I got [the title] from this social club out of New York,” he said. “It’s a place where John Gotti used to hang out. And I just thought it was a cool idea to call it the Ravenite Social Club. My first video is called ‘To You’ and it’s a lot of emotions going on. I’m trying to capture what’s going on in the inside of a person.”
He continued, “You know everybody in the club is not always happy. You see somebody drinking: some people are happy, some people are sad, some people are going through situations in life. So, that’s kind of what I’m trying to capture with each video I shoot. What’s the troubles or what are you happy about or what are you celebrating? Because I feel like sometimes we go to the club to celebrate, sometimes we go to the club to escape.”
Stream Juicy J’s Ravenite Social Club below.