Juicy J Says Mac Miller Brought Box Of Drugs To Studio A Month Before Death

Three 6 Mafia’s Juicy J wished he could go back and try to help Mac Miller, who died of a drug overdose in September 2018.

Juicy J reflected on the loss of Mac Miller in an interview with Allison Kugel. The Three 6 Mafia member regretted not taking a box of drugs away from Mac Miller while they were working in the studio a month before the late rapper’s death.

“We was in the recording studio and he had a party pack … it’s like every kind of drug you can take and it’s in a pack or a box or whatever,” Juicy J said. “He pulls out this box and pops a couple of things and he offers me some coke. If I could turn back the hands of time, I would have snatched that box. And I know he probably would have tried to fight me, but I would have snatched that box and I would’ve dumped it in the toilet and flushed it.”

Mac Miller died of a drug overdose in September 2018. Juicy J wished he had intervened in some way, remembering their last moments together in his new memoir Chronicles of the Juice Man. The Oscar-winning artist wondered if things would’ve turned out differently if he warned his friend/collaborator with stories of his own drug use.

“I knew Mac Miller when he was like 17,” he told Kugel. “I threw his 18th birthday party at my studio … He was like a little brother to me. I hated to see him do that. He was around 25 or 26 before he passed, so he a grown-ass man. I seen what he was doing. I didn’t say anything. I just told him, ‘I’m cool, I’m straight. Let’s just finish the music.’ I swear, if I could turn back the hands of time, I would have snatched that box and thrown that box across the street.”

Juicy J continued, “And [I should’ve] said, ‘Look, get mad if you want, but I love you, bro. I want to see you alive. Let’s talk. Let me tell you some stories about my drug use. Let me tell you some stories about growing up and Three 6 Mafia and the whole Memphis scene and what I went through and how things can turn up if you do the wrong drug or you overdose or whatever.’ I wish I could, man.”

Check out Juicy J’s appearance on the Allison Interviews podcast below.